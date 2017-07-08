Limpopo doctor suspended for illegal drug dealing – Eyewitness News
Limpopo doctor suspended for illegal drug dealing
Dr Mpho Lekalakala was found in possession of nyaope sachets, hard drugs and a bag containing dagga.
Suspected drug dealing doctor receives bail
Limpopo doctor suspended for 'dealing' in nyaope
