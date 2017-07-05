Pages Navigation Menu

Linda Ikeji Covers ThisDay Style Magazine (Photos)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Media Entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji looks stunning inside her mansion as she covers for the latest issue of ThisDay Style Magazine. The power woman who was shot by leading photographer Ty Bello and styled by Moashy Styling served major Hollywood glam in the new issue. See more photos below.

