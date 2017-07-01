Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lionel Messi and Longtime Girlfriend’s Star-studded Wedding | Photos

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

It was nothing short of a fanfare when Barcelona Superstar footballer, Lionel Messi officially tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in a star studded wedding in Argentina. Lionel Messi has married childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in a party billed Argentina’s ‘wedding of the century.’ The Barcelona superstar and Roccuzzo had to have …

The post Lionel Messi and Longtime Girlfriend’s Star-studded Wedding | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.