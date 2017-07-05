Pages Navigation Menu

Lionel Messi extends contract with Barcelona

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Lionel Messi will extend his contract with Barcelona until June 30, 2021, the Spanish club announced Wednesday. Barcelona in a statement, said: “the club is very happy with both the renewal and the commitment of Messi, the best player in history, who has played his full professional career at Barca and has led the team …

