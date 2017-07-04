Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lionel Messi names 4 football stars Barcelona should sell this summer – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Lionel Messi names 4 football stars Barcelona should sell this summer
NAIJ.COM
Lionel Messi reportedly wants four players sold from Barcelona this summer as he is set to signing a extension contract with the club. The Argentine forward had a poor season with the Catalan club as he mentioned four players who need to leave as they
'He is the man they need' – Guardiola backs Valverde to succeed at BarcelonaGoal.com
New Contract: Messi wants four Barca players sold before signingVanguard
Pep: Why Messi Is The Best I've SeenSoccer Laduma
Teamtalk.com –101 Great Goals –Sport360° –Turkish Football
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.