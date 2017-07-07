ANC invokes the ghosts of a party past – New Era
|
Jacaranda FM
|
ANC invokes the ghosts of a party past
New Era
Though his statue stood in the grounds, alongside those of other former ANC leaders, the warm and embracing spirit of Nelson Mandela was evidently not dwelling in the chilly halls of Nasrec, the large exhibition complex south of Johannesburg's CBD.
Policy conference proposals reflect decline in ANC brain power
[LISTEN] #Secretballot: ANC MP Makhosi Khoza says she's receiving death threats
ANC stalwarts disappointed in ANC Policy Conference
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!