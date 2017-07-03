Listen To Bankyondbeatz And DJ Yin Collaborate On ‘Good Loving’ – Konbini
|
Konbini
|
Listen To Bankyondbeatz And DJ Yin Collaborate On 'Good Loving'
Konbini
Bankyondbeatz has had a part in a lot recent hits like Idris King's "Squad" and a refix of "Did You See" with DJ Yin and Poe. He is considered as one of the hottest producers in the Nigerian music industry right now. Bankyondbeatz just uploaded his …
Bankyondbeatz – 'Good loving' ft DJ Yin
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!