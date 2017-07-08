Liverpool and Naby Keita – will former Red prove surprise key to deal being done? – Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool and Naby Keita – will former Red prove surprise key to deal being done?
Liverpool Echo
If Liverpool supporters could claim ignorance over Naby Keita before the start of the week, they can have no such excuse now. The intense focus on the Reds' interest during recent days has ensured fans have swiftly become accustomed to the RB Leipzig …
Liverpool Transfer Activity Should 'Gather Momentum' Next Week According to Former BBC Journalist
Insider reveals all the details behind Liverpool's bid to sign top 22-year-old star
Leipzig warn Pool off Keita
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!