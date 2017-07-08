Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool and Naby Keita – will former Red prove surprise key to deal being done? – Liverpool Echo

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Liverpool Echo

Liverpool and Naby Keita – will former Red prove surprise key to deal being done?
Liverpool Echo
If Liverpool supporters could claim ignorance over Naby Keita before the start of the week, they can have no such excuse now. The intense focus on the Reds' interest during recent days has ensured fans have swiftly become accustomed to the RB Leipzig …
Liverpool Transfer Activity Should 'Gather Momentum' Next Week According to Former BBC Journalist90min
Insider reveals all the details behind Liverpool's bid to sign top 22-year-old starThe Sport Review
Leipzig warn Pool off KeitaThe New Paper
THISDAY Newspapers
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.