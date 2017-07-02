Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso turns down Carlo Ancelotti job offer – Liverpool Echo
|
|
Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso turns down Carlo Ancelotti job offer
His retirement at the end of last season robbed football of one of its most cultured exponents. But Xabi Alonso was offered an immediate opportunity to continue his success-filled career in the game, courtesy of Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti …
