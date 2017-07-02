Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge Might Not Be Sold This Summer

Jurgen Klopp will reportedly block Daniel Sturridge from leaving Liverpool because it will cost too much to replace him.

The Sunday Mirror say there is “massive interest” in the striker, but the “inflated transfer market” is proving a barrier to any sale.

Apparently Sturridge will now stay unless there is a “mammoth offer”.

“The German believes that any money received for Sturridge would be dwarfed by the amount it would cost to bring in another forward of similar quality,” writes Neil Moxley.

Moxley claims that there has been “masses of interest” in the England international, though he only names previous suitors West Ham and Paris Saint-Germain as possible destinations.

This is a fairly obvious line to report, given Sturridge’s top-level quality when fit, as it would be hard to find a similar calibre of striker for a reasonable fee.

Sturridge still boasts a goalscoring rate of one every other game in a Liverpool shirt, despite struggling with myriad fitness problems since joining from Chelsea in 2012.

His best output for a single campaign remains his 25 goals and nine assists in 33 appearances in 2013/14, when the Reds came close to winning the Premier League.

The post Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge Might Not Be Sold This Summer appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

