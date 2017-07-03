Long-awaited ‘Jumanji’ sequel puts new twist on magical board game – Gulf Digital News
|
Gulf Digital News
|
Long-awaited 'Jumanji' sequel puts new twist on magical board game

Los Angeles: In the verdant rain forests of Hawaii, Jack Black, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan simulated dodging rampaging rhinos and hungry hippos as they filmed the long-anticipated sequel to the Robin Williams 1995 adventure …
