Look at them, look at the people who are stealing your future and the future of your children and grandchildren. Look at them again. Do you recognize them? Look at their fat necks, the necks that you will mistake for Mahogany trunk. People with fat thick necks, people who have been chewing on our currency and have made paupers of the rest of us. Don’t you know them? Don’t you recognize them? They are all over the place.

I am talking of the privileged few, the men and women who have stood between us and the actualization of our Confederation. These are men and women who have stood stoutly in the way of RESTRUCTURE. And it is not because they wanted a total return to Pre-Amalgamation which was/is the demand of the G9, the national Umbrella body of all Self Determination groups in the Lugardian Contraption called Nigeria. To them a return to 1914 was a tall order. And now the minimum demand which is allowing for SIX regions that will first be recognized for consideration and negotiation to form a Confederation is also not palatable to them.

What do they want? They want a retention of the internal colonialism. They want a retention of the Unitary Fiefdom which they mischievously label a federal republic. They want all the nationalities Lugard dragged into a marriage of British business convenience to remain so, so that the whole country will remain in perpetual darkness and backwardness. They want a country where they and they alone will continue to roam large and exploit the rest of us to the bone.

I am now referring to contemporary agents who have always blocked any debate on the desirability of restructuring. These are the thieves who thought they won elections but who we know did not win and could not have won but for the loopholes in the crooked system. People who know in their heart of hearts that they rigged elections with money and thuggery. They are all over the place. They and their sponsors and paymasters are spread all over the country.

Look at them. They think they own Nigeria. When any issue about restructuring or any idea that will benefit the larger society is broached their immediate response is ‘What is in it for us?’ As far as they are concerned Nigeria is their property. All elected officers including members of the National Assembly do not recognize that they are holding a TEMPORARY position. If you say some states should surrender their individuality to a region, these blind CEOs will argue that they can no longer go to another state capital to receive orders even though they are comfortable queuing up at Abuja to collect crumbs.

But the game is up. The time is here and now. The revolution is irreversible. No force on earth can stop the momentum to get Nigeria restructured into SIX AUTONOMOUS Regions that will constitute the much desired CONFEDERATION. There are already the Caliphate Republic in the North West, the Kanuri/Borno Republic in the North East, there is the Middle Belt Republic in the North Central, there is the Niger Delta Republic in the South South, there is the Oodua Republic in the South West while Biafra Republic is already defined in the Eastern region.

Those who have been blocking the much needed FREEDOM for Nigerians should take heed. We know you. You are the people who are afraid of losing your personal temporary positions. You are the wicked ones who have not bothered to look up the meaning of TRANSIENT in the dictionary. You are afraid to lose your undeserved larger than life lifestyle.

You want to continue stealing billions of Naira as Security Vote. You want to bury billions of Dollars in your Soak away pits. You want to own houses in Australia, Catar and Mongolia. You want to dot every country in the world with your mistresses.

Look at them the retrogressive elements who are sure candidates for the Hell fire created by Semitic religions. The three major imported religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, all from the same Abraham the Arab Patriarch of the Jews speak glowingly of Hell fire. At that time up to 1400 years ago when Prophet Muhammed also emerged they did not know that their largest candidates would be from Nigeria. Here they are, men and women whose nostrils are as large as those of Hippopotamus. Look at their voluminous attires some of which look like overblown balloon. Quite a number of their female members have had to turn themselves into mobile toilets on their way up the ladder.

These are the people who keep shouting on top of their voices that Nigeria even with her obvious imperfections and maladies does not need Restructuring. And you keep wondering how any sane person cannot see that why education got destroyed in Nigeria is because we have over38 Ministers of Education plus a draconian policy to drag down the certain advancement of other segments of the community.

All men and women of goodwill must identify the few black sheep that are dragging us backwards, shun them and their selfish antics, and urgently meet to ratify the already tailor made CONFEDERATION based on the regions aforementioned.

And we should do it the Singaporean way, the way Czechoslovakia split into two without shedding a drop of blood. We should seize this moment. Take advantage of this momentum. Douse the tension. Prevent unnecessary Civil War and unending anarchy.

Nigerians have suffered enough. No right thinking person except they that we have been talking about should make us suffer any longer. Let us go ahead and bullishly take our collective destiny in our hands. There should be no foot dragging. And we do not need to follow any model. We know our peculiar problems. Let us adopt our PECULIAR solution. If there should be plebiscite at all, it will be to adjust boundaries.

Lugard did not consult with any National Assembly. The self serving Military did not consult any National Assembly before they balkanized the country and fraudulently imposed corruption laden Presidential System on us by fiat.

Men and women of goodwill under very STRONG leader like Bros Tito of old Yugoslavia can create the Confederation. Declare the Confederating Units AUTONOMOUS and invite them into a CONFEDERAL UNION and direct Constitution experts to dot the ‘I’s and cross the ’t’s. Don’t tell me it cannot be done.

Look at them again. They are already scheming how to torpedo the laudable idea. They are already scheming how to kill the already concluded CONFEDERATION. But this time, we tell them any stump that stands in the way of the elephant will be deadly uprooted. Any garbage standing in the way of the flow of the river will be swept off.

A new Nigeria is born. Canada is celebration her 150 years of CONFEDERATION this month. The truly Confederal Republic of Nigeria shall celebrate her 1st Anniversary in October 2018.

