Lottery tool for social re-engineering, says Expert

The Executive Director, Administration and Marketing, Give and Take Lottery Limited, Mr Faith Robert, has described lottery as a tool for social re-engineering of the society. He made this known at the second edition of the company’s jackpot game played on Sunday in Abuja. According to Robert, Lottery is not only a business but a […]

Lottery tool for social re-engineering, says Expert

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

