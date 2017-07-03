Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lottery tool for social re-engineering, says Expert

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Executive Director, Administration and Marketing, Give and Take Lottery Limited, Mr Faith Robert, has described lottery as a tool for social re-engineering of the society. He made this known at the second edition of the company’s jackpot game played on Sunday in Abuja. According to Robert, Lottery is not only a business but a […]

Lottery tool for social re-engineering, says Expert

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.