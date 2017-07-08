Lukaku and Paul Pogba celebrate Striker’s Move To Manchester United

Manchester United latest acquisition, Romelu Lukaku who is currently holidaying with Paul Pogba has celebrated his transfer move to Old Trafford in a video posted by Pogba. The Red Devils announced the arrival of Lukaku on Saturday morning through the club’s social media account, confirming prior reports that they have agreed a £75 million fee …

The post Lukaku and Paul Pogba celebrate Striker’s Move To Manchester United appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

