Lukaku and Paul Pogba celebrate Striker’s Move To Manchester United

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Manchester United latest acquisition, Romelu Lukaku who is currently holidaying with Paul Pogba has celebrated his transfer move to Old Trafford in a video posted by Pogba. The Red Devils announced the arrival of Lukaku on Saturday morning through the club’s social media account, confirming prior reports that they have agreed a £75 million fee …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

