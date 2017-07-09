Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lukaku arrested after rowdy party in Beverly Hills

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 27, 2016 shows Everton's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku chasing the ball during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Everton's Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United instead of champions Chelsea for a fee of £75 million ($97m, 85.5m euros), according to the British media on July 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Manchester United-bound striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to have to spend a fraction of his extravagant salary on settling a fine in Beverly Hills after being arrested during a noisy party at his rented mansion.

A Beverly Hills Police Department statement on Saturday said Lukaku was arrested at his temporary residence in Beverly Hills on July 2 following a series of complaints about noise at the home.

The statement said Lukaku was released at the scene after being issued a misdemeanour citation for excessive noise. It came after police officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, the statement added.

The Belgian international is slated to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017 the statement said.

However, he is unlikely to be required to show up in person for a misdemeanour case.

Lukaku, 24, has been staying in Los Angeles with France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba on holiday.

Earlier Saturday, Manchester United confirmed that a deal for Lukaku’s transfer from Everton had been agreed.

The move, which is subject to a medical and personal terms, will see Lukaku head to Old Trafford in a reported 75 million pounds ($97 million; 85.5 million euros).

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.