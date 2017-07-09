Lukaku Set For Medical At Manchester United For £75m Deal

Romelu Lukaku is set to have a medical with Manchester United after they agreed to pay Everton an initial £75m for the Belgium striker.

The deal for the 24-year-old, initially reported, is believed to include £15m in add-ons.

United said they were “delighted” to agree a deal, and the move was “subject to a medical and personal terms”.

Chelsea had matched the Red Devils’ bid, but appears set to miss out on re-signing their former player.

The Blues were not willing to match the fees Lukaku’s agent, Mino Raiola, would earn if the forward moved to Old Trafford.

“A further announcement will be made in due course,” United added.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was manager of Chelsea when they sold Lukaku to Everton for £28m in July 2014.

The Belgian scored 25 Premier League goals last season, and United have been chasing him for most of the summer.

They are keen to conclude a deal before they depart for a pre-season tour to the United States on Sunday.

