Lukaku set for move to Man Utd

Everton’s Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United instead of champions Chelsea for a fee of £75 million ($97m, 85.5m euros), according to the British media. Both the BBC and Press Association reported the deal was all but done for the 24-year-old Lukaku, who will be reunited with Jose Mourinho, who […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

