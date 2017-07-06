Lukaku set for move to Man Utd

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports

Everton’s Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United instead of champions Chelsea for a fee of £75 million ($97m, 85.5m euros), according to the British media. Both the BBC and Press Association reported the deal was all but done for the 24-year-old Lukaku, who will be reunited with Jose Mourinho, who […]

