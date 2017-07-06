Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United- Hughes

Coach and former Manchester United player, Mark Hughes believes that Romelu Lukaku will be a big success if he eventually makes the switch to Old Trafford.

The Stoke City manager who himself featured in a similar playing position during his active days where he also played for Everton sees the striker succeeding if reports of an accepted £75million United bid comes to fruition.

Lukaku with a total of 25 Premier League goals last season could be a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is leaving United after just one season.

“In fairness to the boy, for a number of years, he has been scoring regular goals at the top level of British football,” Hughes told reporters.

“It [United] will be a different challenge for him. Everton are a good club – I’ve played at both clubs.

“Everton are very much a family club, United, clearly since I left, it’s gone on to become even bigger on the world stage and it’s a huge entity now.

“Maybe he will find a little bit of a difference in that, but his day-to-day work will be similar and I’m sure he will be a great success there.

“It’s been in the offing for a while it seems. There’s been a lot of discussion in terms of which club he was going to go to.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Chelsea but it looks like he’s going to go to Manchester United.

“Given that Manchester United have lost Zlatan, they clearly had to address that and they have gone for Lukaku.”

