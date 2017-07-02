Maasai leaders dismiss Raila Odinga – The Standard
The Standard
Maasai leaders dismiss Raila Odinga
The Standard
Jubilee leaders have dismissed allegations by NASA presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga accusing Deputy President William Ruto and Narok Governor Samuel Tunai of embezzling revenue collected from the world-famous Masai Mara Game Reserve.
Cracks emerge in Narok NASA team
