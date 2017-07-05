Macron seeks to reassure Syrian opposition after criticism

President Emmanuel Macron of France sought to reassure opponents of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday after provoking concern among rebel groups by saying that he saw no legitimate successor to Assad. Former president Francois Hollande had backed the Syrian opposition and demanded that the six-year conflict be resolved through a political transition that would…

