Mad Woman Accused Of Kidnapping Stripped Naked, Lynched To Death in India

Jungle Justice may have become the order of the day in India as a mentally challenged woman identified as Otera Bibi has been lynched to death.

The 42-Year-Old was accused of trying to kidnap a 10-Year-Old boy in Sekendra village of Murshidabad district, Bengal.

Police said she was seen entering the house of one Dilip Ghosh with a chloroform-soaked rag.

The man then alerted his neighbours

