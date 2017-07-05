Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Baby Girl In Idanre, Ondo State

Congratulations are in order for a mentally Challenged (mad) woman who recently gave birth to a baby girl on the street of Yaba, Odode-Idanre in Ondo state.

The Idanre local government under the leadership of Hon. Adebiyi Ayannuola has taken the new baby girl to the motherless babies home while the mother was taken to the psychiatric hospital for treatment.

The wife of the local government

