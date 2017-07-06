Pages Navigation Menu

Madonna University graduate cries for help, needs N10m for kidney transplant – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Madonna University graduate cries for help, needs N10m for kidney transplant
A bright young man, Ekemini Ededet Okon, has cried out to the general public for assistance over his kidney ailment. The graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Madonna University has been bedridden with kidney failure since last year.

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

