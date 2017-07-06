Magu: AGF Malami Disowns Osinbajo for Saying Senate Has No Powers of Confirmation

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, Wednesday, disowned the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s claims that the Senate has no powers to confirm certain nominees appointed by the Federal Government.

According to Malami, the endorsement by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo of the continuous stay of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman was not a collective decision.

Addressing journalists after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, Mr. Malami said the Federal Executive Council never discussed the continued stay and possible re-nomination of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The Nigerian Senate had twice rejected Mr. Magu’s nomination as EFCC chairman, officially basing their decisions on a report compiled by the State Security Service, SSS, accusing Mr. Magu of impropriety; although many Nigerians believe the non-confirmation was because many of the senators are being investigated or prosecuted by the EFCC.

Earlier on Tuesday, the upper legislative chamber criticised Mr. Osinbajo for allegedly questioning their constitutional authority to confirm the nomination of appointees by the executive arm.

Senators also expressed concern about the refusal of the Executive to drop Mr. Magu as the acting chairman of the EFCC.

Mr. Osinbajo had in April said Mr. Magu enjoys his confidence, and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I’m fully in support of Magu as the EFCC Chairman just as the president is…” Mr. Osinbajo said.

Speaking on the Senate rejection, Mr. Osinbajo said “it is up to the Senate to make their judgement. If our candidate is rejected, …, we can represent our candidate.”

When asked for comments by State House correspondents after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Malami said Mr. Osinbajo’s stance was a personal decision never discussed at FEC.

“The fundamental consideration about the alleged statement is the fact that at no point ever did the Federal Executive Council sit down to arrive at the decision in one-way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned.

“So, I do not think it constitutes an issue for the Federal Executive Council to make any clarification about because it has never been considered by the FEC,” he said.

The Acting President’s office is yet to react to Mr. Malami’s claim.

