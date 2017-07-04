Magu Came For A Job Interview & Failed, Up Till Now He Parades Himself As EFCC Boss….He Should Go – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, says Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is not the last angel in Nigeria.

Speaking at plenary on Tuesday, the senator currently facing threat of recall said the senate must not accept the comment of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that Magu does not need to be confirmed by the senate.

He rejected the view of the acting president and said the national assembly must not be allowed to be destroyed.

“It is time for the senate to tell the executive arm of government that they must stop approbating and reprobating,” he said.

“Magu came for a job interview and failed and he was rejected, as we speak Magu is still parading himself as the chairman of EFCC.

“The integrity of the senate is as take. This senate cannot be disregarded and insulted: our authority to confirm cannot be eroded.

“I am moving a motion that it becomes abominable to read any other confirmation report in this chamber until they act on our position.

“Those who have failed should go back, Magu is not the last Nigerian angel. He can serve this country in another capacity.”

Olusola Adeyeye, chief whip of the senate, reminded the executive that the difference between military rule and democracy was the existence of the legislature.

“Whether you serve in the executive, legislature or judiciary, everyone is called to obey the laws of the republic,” he said.

“If there is any law passed by the national assembly, signed by the president, no one has the permission to dance around that law.

“Whoever has a problem with any law should go to court, until a court declares it null and void it remains the law of the land. Anyone who does not respect it is breaking the law of the land.

“I want to say here that I voted yes for Magu, but this is not about my view, the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria voted no and I stand with the senate.”

Citing a report from the Department of State Services, the senate rejected Magu on two different occasions.

The senate has resolved to suspend confirmation of all the nominees sent by the executive, pending the time an action is taken on Magu.

