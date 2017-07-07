Magu: Sagay, Falana, others back Osinbajo

Those expecting the Presidency to drop Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu based on the Senate’s insistence that he must go should perish the thought. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says Magu is fit for the job. He has the backing of some senior lawyers. Joseph Jibueze and Adebisi Onanuga report.

Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) chairman Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) yesterday backed Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s position that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu would remain in office.

Sagay said the presidency’s position was anchored on the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, which he said supersedes the EFCC Act.

But, another SAN, Mallam Yusuf Ali, believes the provision of the EFCC Act was valid and that there would have been no conflict with the Senate if the executive had complied with the law.

Activist lawyer Femi Falana usged the Acting President to ignore the Senate’s resolution to sack Magu.

Two other senior advocates Prof Koyinsola Ajayi and Norrison Quakers called for caution and dialogue.

They spoke in separate telephone interviews with our correspondents.

To Sagay, Section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act which subjects the commission’s chairman’s appointment to Senate’s confirmation was void.

He said: “The Section is absolutely void. A court doesn’t need to pronounce it void. Every Nigerian can interpret the Constitution, and the lawyers particularly can interpret it.

“There is no judge on any Bench in Nigeria today that qualified before me. I am more qualified than all of them and I qualified long before them. What are they interpreting that I cannot?

“The truth is that the provision in EFCC Act and any other Act that says the President must get clearance from the Senate before appointing the heads of these agencies or an extra-ministerial body is null and void.

“The Constitution has clearly provided for the President to so appoint without any reference to the Senate. That is the law of this country. The fact that we have been practicing invalid law does not mean we cannot wake up one day and do the right thing.”

On whether the EFCC Act’s provision needs to be amended, he said: “No. You just ignore it. It doesn’t exist in law. It is invalid, it is null and void.”

Sagay, however, said it was not a bad idea for the Supreme Court to be called upon to resolve the impasse.

The PACAC chair said: “It is not a bad idea for the Supreme Court to be asked to intervene. But I’m telling you this is my interpretation.

“Any other interpretation that is contrary to this is dishonest. It means they have some private agenda that is contrary to the interest of Nigerians in the face clear provisions of the Constitution.”

Lauding the Acting President for backing Magu, Sagay said: “Since the passage of our first leaders, like Awolowo, Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello, we have not been lucky enough to have highly principled, consistent, committed men of great integrity and honour like President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo. Perhaps the only other previous administration close to the present one is the Murtala Mohammed/Obasanjo administration.

“Having been victimised, brutalised, looted, marginalised and contemptuously treated by past administrations, particularly the 12-year torture and brigandage of the PDP, Nigerians are extremely lucky that Buhari and Osinbajo have come on a rescue mission to bring us back from the brink of destruction. We now have leaders who are in office to serve Nigeria and who stand on integrity and high principles.

“By the Acting President statement vowing that he and the President would stand by Ibrahim Magu to the end, we are re-assured that if you are committed to your duties and exhibit integrity, an intrepidity and indomitable spirit in your work, no power on earth can shake you. All evil powers, who are holding Nigeria hostage by their unbridled corruption, arrogance, vanity and vindictiveness will be defeated.

“The message of Buhari and Osinbajo in the Magu saga, is that they have the courage, determination and commitment to fight evil to standstill and that the darkness of corruption will not be tolerated in the bright light of a sane, sanitised and corruption free society they are trying to establish in Nigeria.

“Let all of us, Nigerian masses, come out in our millions to stand shoulder to shoulder with these exceptional leaders to kick evil, fraud, looting and corruption out of Nigeria. I am personally elated that I have now found an administration that I am ready to serve with all my heart because of their basic decency and love for Nigeria. Congratulations Mr. Acting President.”

However, Ali was of the view that the provision in the EFCC Act should have been complied with.

He said: “The way out for everybody is to follow the law. What does the law say about appointment of EFCC chairman? The law says he must be confirmed by the Senate. That’s what the law says. I believe that if people follow the law and the rule of law, there’ll be no problems.”

Asked about the constitutional provision that empowers the President to appoint some persons without Senate confirmation, Ali said: “There’s nowhere EFCC was mentioned in the Constitution. This is a body that was not in existence when the Constitution was made in 1999.

“The EFCC Act says whoever the President wants to appoint as chairman must go to the Senate for confirmation. That is the law of Nigeria until it is amended. And that it part of the rule of law that people must obey the law as it is.

“Otherwise, the signal will be sent to the citizens that if government can do things against the law, citizens can also take the law into their own hands, which will be a misfortune. If you don’t want this to happen, get the law amended. As long as that is the law, everybody must obey it.”

Quakers said the matter was a constitutional issue that should give no room for sentiments or emotions.

He expressed concerns about a statement credited to the Attorney-General of the Federation saying that Osinbajo’s position on Magu was his personal opinion.

Quakers said: “What I am not comfortable with is the statement credited to the Attorney-General of the Federation that the expression of the Acting President was a personal opinion. What that goes to show is that the house is divided.

“While the Attorney-General is the chief law officer of the federation, his position as regards this constitutional issue is very important. He is to advice government on what the position is. If the Senate has taken a position on this, he ought to advice the government as to whether the position is right or wrong.

“If you go back in time, you will recall that the government’s position has always been it will not back down on Magu and that his appointment did not require Senate approval. That is the position of the government and I want to believe it’s borne out of a legal advice from the Attorney-General.

“The statement credited to the attorney-general is contrary to that position. The Acting President being the head of the Federal Executive Council, having made a statement, it is taken that it represents the position of the government.

“So, if a member of the council says the expression is personal, it means that the house is divided. It is not a question of who is right or who is wrong. It is a constitutional provision that must strictly be adhered to.”

Recommending dialogue, Quakers said: “For me, the way out is simple. All over the world, we have people referred to as lobbyists. They lobby the passage of bills or confirmation of nominees. If a nominee has been rejected, it is not for us to insist the person has to go.

“That makes the person a victim of the crisis between the executive and the legislature. There are ways of going about it. It happened under Obasanjo. For me, it requires more of dialogue and discussions and not to take a hardline position on this issue.

“The Senate must not be made to appear that it is toothless and just a rubberstamp of the executive. I believe what the Senate is trying to do is to assert its constitutional power. In doing so, it might lead to crisis. So, the way out of this logjam is negotiation – for the two feuding parties to sit down and discuss it.”

Ajayi believed that the face-off between the Senate and the Presidency over Magu’s confirmation was politically motivated.

According to him, “the three arms of government should work together for the overall good of the society.”

Ajayi said: “The drafters of the constitution in their wisdom created three arms of government for there to be checks and balances. They have done so in consonance worth constitutional principle from a long time and biblical injunctions also. Where there is distortion of fact, they should ensure that we don’t have authoritarian or dictatorship situation.

“As the executive must not become a law unto itself, so must neither the National Assembly nor the judiciary become a law unto itself. So, the current difference between the senate and the presidency is needless.”

