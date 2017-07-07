Magu: Senate Stands Ground

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Sabi Abdullahi, has said they are not going back on their decision not to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He made this statement Friday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had on…

