Magu should not be EFCC chairman, his mates are DPOs – Dino Melaye

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Dino Melaye has said Ibrahim Magu does not qualify to be the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Melaye said this while contributing to a debate on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. The Senator representing Kogi West, also mocked Magu by saying his mates were area commanders and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

