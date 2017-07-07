Magu speaks after Osinbajo’s endorsement as EFCC chairman
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has restated his determination to strengthen the fight against corruption. He spoke at an interactive session with civil society organisations at the EFCC zonal office in Kano on Friday. It was his first reaction after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Thursday, declared that […]
