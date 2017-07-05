Pages Navigation Menu

Magu using EFCC to blackmail state governors‎ – Fayose

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Wednesday said the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was using the Paris Club refund to “blackmail” state governors. Fayose made the claim while lamenting the incessant harassment of serving governors in the country, especially the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

