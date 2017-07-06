Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Magu will be EFCC chairman as long as Buhari and I remain in office – Osinbajo

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that as long as he remains the Acting President and President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate as president subsists, Ibrahim Magu will continue in office as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

President Buhari,Ibrahim Magu and Bukola Saraki

He made the declaration in Kaduna at the commissioning of the Zonal office of the EFCC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to Professor Osinbajo, “he will remain the EFCC chairman as long as I remain the Acting President and as well as Muhammadu Buhari remains the President”.

Details shortly.

The post Magu will be EFCC chairman as long as Buhari and I remain in office – Osinbajo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.