Magu’s future and the five swords of Damocles

FOR the umpteenth time, the Executive and the National Assembly yesterday returned to the trenches on the fate of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), Mr. ibrahim Magu. The new template between the two arms of government suggests a long-drawn battle.

The bone of contention is the rejection of the nomination of Magu by the Senate and the insistence of the Executive that the nominee remains its candidate in the light of Section 171 of the 1999 Constitution without the consenting authority of the Upper Chamber.

Section 171 says:

* (1) Power to appoint persons to hold or act in the offices to which this section applies and to remove persons so appointed from any such office shall vest in the President.

* (2) The offices to which this section applies are, namely:

(a) Secretary to the Government of the Federation ;

(b) Head of Civil Service of the Federation

(c) Ambassador, High Commissioner or other Principal Representatives of Nigeria abroad;

(d) Permanent Secretary in any Ministry or Head of any extra-Ministerial Department of Government of the Federation, howsoever designated; and (e) any office on the personal staff of the President.

* (3) An appointment to the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation shall not be made except from among Permanent Secretaries or equivalent rank in the civil service of the Federation or of a State.

* (4) An appointment to the office of Ambassador, High Commissioner or other Principal Representative of Nigeria abroad shall not have effect unless the appointment is confirmed by the Senate.

* (5) In exercising his powers of appointment under this section, the President shall have regard to the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity.

* (6) Any appointment made pursuant to the paragraphs (a) and (e) of subsection (2) of this section shall be at the pleasure of the President and shall cease when the President ceases to hold office.

Provided that when a person has been appointed from a public service of the federation or a state, he shall return to the public service of the federation or of the state when the President ceases to hold office.”

Investigations by The Nation show that Magu’s future depends on five factors, including a subsisting suit seeking the interpretation of Section 171 of the constitution.

A reliable source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The future of Magu depends on the perspective of President Muhammadu Buhari on whether he still wants him for the job or not.

“The Acting President has said that there is no going back on Magu. But, it is left to his principal to be on the same page with him. There has been pressure on the President to drop Magu.

“Also decision of the court on Section 171 which is the crux of the matter between the two arms of government will not only lay to rest the present controversy but it will help in the future. It is going to be a battle royale which may take many months to resolve.

“A third factor which will determine the fate of Magu is the extent of rapprochement between the Executive and the National Assembly. Information, Culture & Tourism Lai Mohammed gave the hints of likely mutual talks between the two arms.

“The most dangerous aspect is the split in the presidency over Magu. Key government officials are not on the same page on the Acting EFCC chairman.

“But, the noise about Magu borders much on the repercussions of the anti-graft war for 2019 poll. Those against him have been seeking a commitment from him to soft-pedal of which he has refused.

“So, the shape of 2019 politics will play a significant role on the future of Magu. The political class is disturbed over the intensity of the anti-graft campaign by the EFCC.

Responding to a question, the source added: “The extent to which the government can curtail anti-Magu forces in and outside the government will assist in giving the war against corruption a solid base.

“Those against Magu are seeking his outright sack or retirement to pave the way for his trial in court over DSS report; redeployment to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF); foreign posting as a Defence Attache and redeployment to ICPC as Director of Operations.

“A representation was made to London where the President is recuperating on why Magu must go. Those against the EFCC chief have already short-listed two candidates for the slot. They are a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

“The anti-Magu forces comprise some powerful forces in government, some governors, some National Assembly members and associates of the President.

“Some of them were angry that the EFCC has been closing in on them and their associates. A few others have outstanding reports against them.

“They are using likely conflict between the Presidency and the National Assembly as an excuse but they are out to protect class interest.

“Some of them have also been uncomfortable with the style of the EFCC chair. They alleged that it might have political backlash for the President.”

