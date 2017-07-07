Maheeda’s Hilarious Reaction To Wizkid, Davido And Tekno’s International Rant

Controversial nudist, Caroline Sam, popularly known as Maheeda has thrown a subtle sub to Wizkid, Davido and Tekno after their whole International supremacy. Recall that Tekno joined the rant yesterday when he tweeted about International supremacy. Maheeda has now reacted, she wrote; “This people self with their international mouth , we wey be Abroad citizens …

The post Maheeda’s Hilarious Reaction To Wizkid, Davido And Tekno’s International Rant appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

