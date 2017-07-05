Maikaba reveals Champions League target – Daily Trust
Maikaba reveals Champions League target
Daily Trust
Akwa United inspirational player, Alhassan Ibrahim in action for the ''Promise Keeper'' during a league match in the ongoing NPFL season. Akwa United Head Coach, Abdu Maikaba has revealed the management of the club gave him a CAF Champions …
Asiegbu, Newman, Odey vie for Wonder Goal 6
NPFL Wk 27: MFM Cuts Plateau Utd's Lead
Akwa United are favourites to win NPFL title- Maikaba
