Maitama Sule, an untiring, remarkable politician – Ex-Gov. Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba (Engr.) Gbenga Daniel has described the late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule as a remarkable politician, an untiring leader and one of the last titans of modern-day Nigeria.

In his condolence message, Daniel expressed grief on the death of the elder statesman whose demise, he said, was a great loss to his family, the good people of Kano State and the entire nation considering Sule’s immense contributions to the political history of Nigeria.

“He was a notable diplomat, political strategist, proficient administrator and an outstanding statesman whose life was that of continuous service and commitment to the well-being of the people. His demise was a great loss to the nation especially the Northern Region which he represented and defended with an undying passion till the end”.

While describing death as an inevitable end, he noted that late Maitama Sule lived a highly courageous and dedicated life in the service of the people and that his death ends a glorious chapter in Nigeria’s democratic process.

The former governor also prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the late politician eternal rest, as he enjoined the people of Kano State to accept the death in good faith.

