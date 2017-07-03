Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maitama Sule: Buhari writes Ganduje from London

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday condoled with Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on the death of elder statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja. Shehu said Buhari, in the letter he personally signed, […]

Maitama Sule: Buhari writes Ganduje from London

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.