Maitama Sule buried in Kano

Thousands of sympathizers, friends and well-wishers of elder statesman, Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule gathered at Wali Mai Geza cemetery at Kofar Mazugal, Tuesday where his remains was laid to rest at exactly 7:22 P.M immediately after the Maghgrid prayer.

His remains arrived the ancient city of Kano onboard an air force plane with registration number NAF 913 at about 3:30 PM.

The plane landed at the Kano air force base where the host governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his counterpart s from Bauchi and Jigawa states received the body.

Immediately, the body was driven straight to his private residence at Dawaki road in an ambulance, to the awaiting hands of his family and well-wishers for their last respect to their beloved father.

However, thousands of mourners and dignitaries from all walks of life have converged at the Emir’s palace anxiously waiting to pay their last respect to the elder statesman for special prayers.

The special prayer was conducted by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen in company of the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi 11, members of the emirate council, Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, his Deputy, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, Jigawa state governor, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, Bauchi state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, Senate President,Bukola Saraki, members of National Assemblyand Federal Government delegation led by Chief of Staff to president Muhammadu Buhari,Alhaji Abba Kyari, among other dignitaries.

Alhaji Maitama Sule was buried at the same cemetery where his late brothers, Madakin Shehu, Madakin Mahmoud and Madakin Sarkin Shano were interred.

Speaking about the late Maitama Sule, his childhood friend and class mate, Justice Mamman Nasiru (rtd) said, “We went to the same secondary school in Kaduna in 1943. It was then called Kaduna College, now called Barewa College. It was the only college in the North then. Whatever your religion, whatever your tribe, we all attended the same college then.”

According to the former President of Court of Appeal, “we have been together since 1943.He played the game of politics well. You know, people like Nelson Mandela were always calling on him. When he was Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, he was one of those that stood firmly against apartheid.”

Justice Nasiru who is the Galadiman Katsina and also the District Head of Malumfashi, “Maitama Sule was not materialistic and that was why he succeeded in life; and this is one of the standing qualities he maintained till he died. He was an honest man who always spoke the truth. Even this period we arranging to come together and produce a book to celebrate Dan Massani.”

Also the former Kano state governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has described the death of the Dan-masanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, as a great loss to the nation.

The Sardaunan Kano also described him as an Icon who contributed immensely to the socio -economic and political development of the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Sule Ya’u Sule, the Senior Special Assistant media and Public Relation to Sardaunan Kano, Malam Shekarau, a copy made available to press men on Monday in Kano.

He said “the death of Dan-masanin Kano was a great loss to the nation and people at the positions of authority, especially in Kano do enjoy the wisdom and guidance of late Dr.Maitama Sule,”

According to him, “while in service of Kano as Governor, I truly tapped from Danmassanin’s experience, his guidance had greatly assisted me to pilot the affairs of the state “.

His words” the state and the Nation will dearly missed his oratory, diction and humour speech, Danmasanin’s versatile and eloquent presentation of addresses at any fora, always made teeming masses to always listening to him. We pray Almighty Allah to forgive all his shortcomings.”

According to elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, “the death of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano is a colossal loss not only to his family, his friends and political associates, but to the entire Nigerian nation. A highly remarkable character, Danmasani was a friend to all and enemy to none. We have been together since our younger age and our friendship has transcended to our children.

“Even though we parted ways politically at a certain stage of our political life, fate brought us together when Kano State was created where we both served as pioneer members of the state executive council to the end of the lifetime of our administration.

“During the Second Republic we were again brought together by Almighty God under the banner of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN, under whose government we both served; he served as Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations and I served as Presidential Liaison Officer in the National Assembly. We remained as best of friend’s right from our childhood, never had any personal quarrel. Extremely jovial person, there was never a dull moment with Maitama.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolence to his beloved wife, Hajiya Nusa, his children and extended family. May God repose his gentle soul in eternal peace. May Almighty grant his family, all of us his friends and associates courage and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Other dignitaries that graced the burial include business mogul, Aliko Dangote, former Secretary to the Federal Government, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, former chairmanof INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega, Ambassador Datti Abdulkadir, former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina Waziri, among others.

