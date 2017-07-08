Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Late Maitama Sule is a father dear to all-Jonathan – Daily Trust

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Late Maitama Sule is a father dear to all-Jonathan
Daily Trust
Former President Good Luck Ebele Jonathan received by Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at emir palace over the dead of Late Dan Masani Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule during the weekend. Photo Sani Maikatanga. related news …
Maitama Sule : Dogara Leads Condolence Visit to Kano‎Leadership Newspapers
Maitama Sule's contribution beyond Kano – Jonathan‎Premium Times
Kano names varsity after Maitama SuleClickLancashire
The Nation Newspaper –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release) (registration)
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.