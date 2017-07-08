Late Maitama Sule is a father dear to all-Jonathan – Daily Trust
Former President Good Luck Ebele Jonathan received by Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at emir palace over the dead of Late Dan Masani Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule during the weekend. Photo Sani Maikatanga. related news …
