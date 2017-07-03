Maitama Sule: He His All To The Nation He Truly Believed In – Ndoma-Egba

The Chairman of the Governing Board and Management of Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has that the Late Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule dedicated his life to the nation he truly believed in.

Ndoma-Egba said this while reacting to the death of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, describing it as a great loss to the Nation.

Ndoma-Egba said that the late Ambassador Sule spent most of his life “serving lecturing and teaching us on what the Nigerian Nation should be”.

The NDDC Chairman further stated that Nigeria has lost a rich repository of history and bank of knowledge, adding that Maitama Sule lived and died for Nigeria’s unity.

In a statement released by the Special Assistant Communication to the Chairman NDDC, Mrs Clara Braide, he said “A curtain has been drawn on the stage of our national life. Maitama Sule was a custodian of our nation’s history, a link with our past and a guide to our future. He was a moral compass for selfless service and sacrifice for others and for our country.

“An era has indeed been closed. He represented our past moments of sanity and order, spoke to our conscience and to our sense of reasoning. He lighted our path when we staggered in the dark and rang a warning bell and blew the whistle each time we derailed “.

While praying for the repose of his soul, Ndoma-Egba said the late Dan Manasanin Kano was a true statesman who gave his all to the nation he truly believed in. He was a mentor, tutor, an advocate for Nigerian integration and indeed the father of oratory and diplomatic communication”.

