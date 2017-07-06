Maitama Sule: How OBJ’s death sentence was commuted —Olarewaju

By Charles Kumolu

A FORMER Minister of Communication, Major-General Tajudeen Olarewaju, retd, has said that the late elder statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule, former National Security Adviser, Alhaji Ismaila Gwarzo and himself, were instrumental to the commuting of the death sentence passed on ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo by the regime of the late Gen Sani Abacha, retd.

He said the trio had embarked on a diplomatic mission which resulted in the commuting of the death penalty to 25 years jail term by Abacha.

Olanrewaju, in a statement said the memory of the late elder statesman would remain evergreen in Nigeria and the global community due to his contributions to national and global peace.

His words: “A Nigerian delegation led by the late Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Sule comprising myself and former NSA Gwarzo had gone on a diplomatic mission in Switzerland to meet with American delegation comprising Ambassador McHenry, then Assistant Secretary of State on Security Susan Rice and Assistant Secretary of State on Africa George Moose sent by then United States’ President Bill Clinton. The Maitama Sule-led Nigerian team demanded the release of the trio of General Olusegun Obasanjo, General Shehu Yar’Adua and Alhaji MKO Abiola.

Similarly, Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has described Sule’s demise as a loss, not only to Nigeria but to the entire black race.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, said: “I urge the government and entire people of Kano State as well as Alhaji Maitama Sule’s family, friends and associates to be consoled by the fact he lived a fulfilled life and that death is the inevitable end of all mortals and it must come when it would come.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty Allah (SWT) will grant the deceased eternal rest and also grant his entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Also, a member of the seventh House of Representatives, Mr. Opeyemi Bamidele , described the late diplomat as a detribalised Nigerian, who strongly believed in Nigeria’s unity.

“I want the younger generation to emulate this nationalist by embracing attitudinal change and put on the toga of patriotism the same way Maitama Sule did so that his contributions and sacrifices won’t be futile,” he added.

The post Maitama Sule: How OBJ’s death sentence was commuted —Olarewaju appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

