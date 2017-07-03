Maitama Sule: Kano declares Tuesday work free day

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Kano state Government has declared Tuesday as work free day to mourn the passage of an astute politician, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work – free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman.

A press statement signed by Government spokesman, and Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Garba “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work – free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman. ”

The statement said further confirmed that “he death has occurred today of Alhaji (Dr.) Yusuf Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano.”

The commissioner revealed that “Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule died at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt where he was receiving treatment for an illness. ”

He revealed that “funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted today at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, by 4:00pm. “

The post Maitama Sule: Kano declares Tuesday work free day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

