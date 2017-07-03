Pages Navigation Menu

Maitama Sule: Kano declares Tuesday work free day

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News, Politics

By AbdulSalam Muhammad
KANO – Kano state Government has declared Tuesday as work free day to mourn the passage of an astute politician, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

Maitama Sule.
Maitama Sule

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work – free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman.

A press statement signed by Government spokesman, and Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Garba “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work – free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman. ”

The statement said further confirmed that “he death has occurred today of Alhaji (Dr.) Yusuf Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano.”

The commissioner revealed that “Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule died at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt where he was receiving treatment for an illness. ”

He revealed that “funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted today at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, by 4:00pm. “

