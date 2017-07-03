Maitama-Sule: Kano State Govt. Declares Tuesday Work-Free Day
The Kano State Government has declared Tuesday, July 4, as work-free day in honour of late Dr Yusuf Maitama-Sule who died in the early hours of Monday.
This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba and issued to newsmen in Kano on Monday.
He said the declaration of the work-free day was to enable residents attend the funeral prayer for the late elder statesman which is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, July 4.
The commissioner said that the funeral prayer of the late elder statesman would be conducted at the Emir’s Palace around 4pm local time.
NAN reports that Maitama Sule died at a hospital in Egypt, Cairo where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness. (NAN)
The post Maitama-Sule: Kano State Govt. Declares Tuesday Work-Free Day appeared first on leadership.ng.
This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!