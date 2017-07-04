Maitama Sule laid to rest in Kano

Former Nigeria Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Maitama Sule, has been buried at the Abbature grave yard, Kano. The Danmasanin Kano was laid to rest after funeral prayers led by the Chief Imam of Kano State, Sani Zahradeen, at the Emir’s palace. In attendance were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governors, Ministers and Chief […]

Maitama Sule laid to rest in Kano

