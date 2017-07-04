Pages Navigation Menu

Maitama Sule laid to rest in Kano

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Nigeria Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Maitama Sule, has been buried at the Abbature grave yard, Kano. The Danmasanin Kano was laid to rest after funeral prayers led by the Chief Imam of Kano State, Sani Zahradeen, at the Emir’s palace. In attendance were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governors, Ministers and Chief […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

