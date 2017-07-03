Maitama Sule: Nigeria has lost a nationalist, says Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has expressed deep grief over the passing on of Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) and nationalist, Maitama Sule.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Monday, described the late Sule as a detribalized Nigerian who spoke truth to power at all times during his lifetime.

In a statement by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Senate President, he described the elder statesman as an avowed and highly respected personality, core democrat, fearless politician, exceptional orator and an accomplished public servant.

While commiserating with the immediate family of the deceased, the Emir of Kano, the Government and people of Kano State over the irreparable loss, the Senate President noted that it was gratifying that the late Sule lived long to, as one of those who fought for the nation’s independence, witness the modest achievements of Nigeria as a nation.

He urged Nigerians to toe the path of dialogue in addressing their grievances and eschew ethnic tensions as embodied by the late former minister, saying that, “this is the highest respect we will pay to his legacies”.

Saraki called on both the Federal and the Kano State Governments to immortalize the great icon of peace and an advocate of justice and fairness.

He stated that the deceased would be sorely missed for his knowledge, political sagacity, philanthropy, oratory and courage.

“The news of the demise of Maitama Sule, came to me with shock. This is one man that has become a permanent feature in the politics of the country, beginning from first republic when he was appointed a minister at his youthful age.

“Through sheer oratory, the name Maitama Sule had become synonymous with wit and wisdom. He never minced words when speaking against ills in society and how to curb them.

“He would remain an inspiration to both present and forthcoming generations on the lessons of tolerance, unity, and peaceful coexistence. He left at a time his wise counsel is in dire need to navigate our way out of current challenges confronting the country. I pray the Almighty Allah to grant his soul aljannah firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Saraki said.

