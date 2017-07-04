Maitama Sule: Nigeria’s true nationalists reducing – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader says the death of Alhaji Maitama Sule has reduced the number of true nationalists. Tinubu, in a statement on Monday, said Sule’s death came at a time the nation was in dire need of wise counsel on how to navigate through potential landmines. He described the […]

Maitama Sule: Nigeria’s true nationalists reducing – Tinubu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

