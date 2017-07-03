Maitama Sule: PDP mourns

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party National Caretaker Committee (PDP-NCC) has paid a glowing tribute to elder statesman, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule who died Monday in Cairo, Egypt, aged 87.

The party expressed shock at his demise even as it commiserated with the deceased’s family as well as the government and people of Kano State, Maitama’s state of origin.

“The Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under Senator Ahmed Makarfi on behalf of the entire organs of the party commiserate with the government and people of Kano State especially, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in particular, the family of the deceased icon, and the nation over the demise of this great orator, politician, and diplomat, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

“The Late Maitama Sule was the pioneer Chairman of the Public Complaint Commission (PCC) in 1975, an office created by the regime to hear complaints from Nigerians on all issues of governance. He carried out this responsibility diligently and reduced corruption index in the Country by using the PCC Platform to expose corrupt officers in government.

“He was a two-time Minister in the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Commerce respectively; Nigerian’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in 1979 and he served as the Chairman of the UN Special Committee on Apartheid during the first tenure of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, a position he discharged with great responsibilities especially in the apartheid discussions of South Africa.

Alhaji Maitama Sule has left us at a time his wise and experienced counsel is still needed. His demise is not only a loss to the Nation but also to Africa. We will miss his astute contribution on various issues of national development,” the party wrote and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“We pray Allah rest his Soul; and pray the fortitude for his family to bear this great loss,” it added.

The post Maitama Sule: PDP mourns appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

