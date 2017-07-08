Maitama Sule promoted national interest during his life time- Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said late Yusuf Maitama Sule had promoted national interest during his life time.

Jonathan said this in Kano on Saturday when he paid a condolence visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano.

‎The former president also said that the late Danmasani’s influence and contribution to national development went beyond kano.‎

He described the late statesman as a patriot whose interest was the growth of Nigeria and the African continent.‎

“He was one of those leaders who shunned ethnicity, promoted national interest above all others and believed in corporate existence of the country.

‎

“He was also a man of integrity, a nationalist who played key role in the independence of the country and after independence, his exploits in Nigeria and beyond contributed to making Nigeria a great country,” he said.‎

Jonathan said that the nation had lost a father, a leader and an orator.

He commended Gov. Ganduje for renaming the state-owned Northwest University after the late ‎Danmasani.

‎

‎”On behalf of my family and my entire entourage, I offer my condolences to you and the good people of the state,” he said.‎‎

Gov. Ganduje described the deceased as simple, friendly and someone who carried everybody along, irrespective of differences.

‎

He described the late Maitama ‎Sule as a role model who all Nigerians should be proud of.‎

The former President was accompanied by former Minister of Education, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Aminu Wali, among others.

The former president had also paid similar visit to the Emir’s Palace and the house of the deceased elder statesman in Kano city.

