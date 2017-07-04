Maitama Sule was a titan – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the country will miss the wise counsel of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Sule. The Governor prayed Allah “to grant peaceful repose to the soul of this titan who reached out to young and old alike, who earned and retained the respect of many and was blessed to […]

Maitama Sule was a titan – El-Rufai

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

