Maitama Sule was a titan – El-Rufai

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Life Style | 0 comments

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the country will miss the wise counsel of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Sule. The Governor prayed Allah “to grant peaceful repose to the soul of this titan who reached out to young and old alike, who earned and retained the respect of many and was blessed to […]

