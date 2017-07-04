Maitama Sule’s body arrives Kano for burial

The remains of former Nigeria Permanent Representative to United Nation, UN, Alhaji Maitama Sule has arrived Kano, ahead of his burial. The body arrived the 403 Flying Training School air field belonging to the Nigerian Air Force in Kano, Tuesday evening. The remains of late democrat was brought into the country by a military transport […]

Maitama Sule’s body arrives Kano for burial

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

