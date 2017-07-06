Majid Michel Leads Healing Session In Church (Photos)

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has shared yet another photo of him forging on in his Christian path with his fans on his Instagram profile. Following former actor Majid Michel’s surprising turn to Christ, Ghanaians home and abroad voiced their opinions both in support of the former actor’s decision, and to say that the actor was …

The post Majid Michel Leads Healing Session In Church (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

